Troika Media Group (TRKA) Stock Is One To Watch Closely

The global media market is a massive one that continues to grow quickly. By the year 2027, the market is expected to be worth more than $3.5 trillion annually. So, it’s no surprise that wise investments in the media space have generated significant returns for countless investors.

In order to tap into the vast revenue opportunity the media industry has to provide, massive companies like Hulu, Netflix, Starz, and HBO look to the experts to help them develop a brand, marketing strategies, and advertising campaigns, experts like Troika Media Group (NASDAQ: TRKA).

Founded in 2001, Troika Media Group has about two decades of experience helping some of the world’s most recognizable brands become recognizable. The company was instrumental in Hulu’s rebranding to become a live television powerhouse, it was the driving force that helped Starz expand the reach of its acclaimed premium content to millennials, and it was the team that brought greater simplicity and sophistication to the HBO Boxing brand.

What Is Troika Media Group?

At its core, Troika Media Group is a brand and identity company. The company works with some of the world’s largest media companies to simplify the approach to branding, helping these companies achieve the massive audiences they’re known for.

The company uses a blend of art and strategy to create a holistic brand experience that builds highly engaged and loyal audiences.

Since its inception in 2001, the company has helped several blue chip customers improve their brand identity, ultimately resulting in growth for those media brands while solidifying its position as a leader in its space. Today, the company boasts about 100 employees and generates millions of dollars in annual revenue.

A Global Force

Troika Media Group is a United States-based company, with headquarters in Los Angeles and offices in New York. However, the company reaches a global audience. In fact, the company also has offices in London.

As the company continues to grow, it’s tapping into massive customers from around the world.

An End-to-End Solution

Troika Media Group offers its customers a complete end-to-end solution when it comes to branding and engaging their audiences through a three step process:

Develop A Sophisticated Yet Simple Brand Identity. The first thing Troika focuses on is the company’s brand itself. Ultimately, the most successful companies have brands that are memorable and invoke emotion. These brands are simple, yet display an uncanny level of sophistication, and Troika is an expert at developing them. Consumer Engagement. Once there’s a solid brand developed, the company engages consumers through advertising, immersive experiences, social media, content, PR, and partnership that connect brands, audiences, and culture, creating a memorable experience for the end consumer. Optimization. As the campaign continues, Troika constantly optimizes it through the use of next-level data science managed by some of the world’s most well-respected data analysts. Ultimately, this leads to a campaign that’s not only successful, but is continuously building upon its own success.

Top Level Customers

There’s no question that Troika Media Group has attracted a long list of top-level media and entertainment companies as customers. Just take a look at the graphic below from the company’s investor presentation. If you’re like most people, you’ll be able to easily identify at least ten of the brands on the list because they are some of the world’s biggest names in entertainment.

A Coming Acquisition

In the documentation surrounding the company’s initial public offering (IPO), Troika Media Group offered the following:

“In accordance with TMG’s vision of bringing together data science and creative marketing, the use of proceeds will include a key strategic acquisition to further enhance the company’s digital capabilities.”

While TMG didn’t go into too much detail with regard to what company they plan on acquiring, it’s clear that there’s a deal on the table and investors have a near term catalyst to look forward to.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is simple. Troika Media Group is quickly becoming a cornerstone in the media and entertainment industry, and with its recent IPO, it’s giving investors an opportunity to get in on the significant gains that are likely ahead on the ground floor at a significant discount. All in all, if you’re not paying attention to the stock, you’re missing out.

Disclosure: This article was published as the result of a monetary relationship between CNA Finance and Tradigital IR, a service provider to Troika Media Group.