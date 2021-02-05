TTOO Stock: T2 Biosystems Climbs on COVID News

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO) is screaming for the top in the market this morning, and for good reason. The company announced that its diagnostic test can detect variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. Here’s what’s going on:

T2 Biosystems Announces COVID-19 Testing News

In the press release, T2 Biosystems said that its T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel, a molecular diagnostic test that detects the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 infections, is able to detect the Brazil variant of the virus.

This variant of the coronavirus was recently confirmed to be present in the United States.

The Brazilian variant of the virus follows other variations found in the United Kingdom and South Africa. Like these variations, the Brazil variant contains multiple mutations, most of which are reflected in the S gene.

In the release, TTOO explained that a specific analysis of sequences for the Brazil variant confirmed that the company’s COVID-19 test should be able to detect this variant with high confidence and reliability.

The T2SARS-CoV-2 panel provides results in under two hours and has demonstrated a clinical sensitivity of 95% and a specificity of 100%. Moreover, the test runs on the company’s FDA-cleared and fully-automated T2Dx Instrument, which is capable of performing seven tests at the same time and testing up to 60 samples per day.

Management Commentary

In a statement, John Sperzel, President and CEO at TTOO, had the following to offer:

We continue to actively monitor new variants of the COVID-19 virus to confirm that our technology remains a useful and reliable diagnostic tool for the many health care systems and people that need it during this time.

Why This Is Big News

This is exciting news for TTOO and its investors. After all, the news means that the utility of the panel, beyond the previously announced capability of detecting variants found in the UK and South Africa, is increasing yet again, opening the door to more potential sales in the future.

Moreover, most investors are under the opinion that COVID-19 will be here for the long haul. Sure, there are vaccines being put into arms across the United States and around the world. However, there’s a large population of never vaxxers who refuse to be vaccinated.

Moreover, even with vaccinations, nobody is quite sure how long immunity will last. Many believe that like the seasonal flu, new variations of the virus that causes COVID-19 will pop up on a regular basis, leading to a long-term need for testing.

All in all, the news released by TTOO today is a story surrounding the potential for expanding revenues that are likely to last for years to come.

What Analysts Think About TTOO Stock

Overall, analysts have a relatively positive opinion of TTOO stock. Currently, there are four analysts covering the stock, three of which have a Buy rating and one of which has given the stock a Hold rating.

As far as price targets, they range from $2.40 to $3.50 with a median consensus target of $3.10 per share.

However, it’s important to remember that the vast majority of this coverage is outdated. These price targets don’t take recent events into account, which leads me to believe that they will be raised upon the next analyst review of the stock.

Risks to Consider Before Buying TTOO Stock

If you’re interested in buying T2 Biosystems’ stock, you’re going to have to be willing to take on risk. That’s nothing new. After all, any investment you make will come with risk. In the case of TTOO stock, the most significant risks include:

Penny Stock . First and foremost, TTOO stock is a penny stock. That means that the stock is subject to high levels of volatility, which could result in significant short term losses. Moreover, the company is operating a business model that hasn’t quite been proven, making it a speculative bet.

. First and foremost, TTOO stock is a penny stock. That means that the stock is subject to high levels of volatility, which could result in significant short term losses. Moreover, the company is operating a business model that hasn’t quite been proven, making it a speculative bet. Capital Risk . T2 Biosystems generates revenue, but it’s not quite enough to cover expenses. As a result, the company is currently operating at a loss. If the company can’t reach profitability prior to funds in its bank running dry, it may decide to look to public markets as a way to raise funds, resulting in dilution of existing shareholder value and declines.

. T2 Biosystems generates revenue, but it’s not quite enough to cover expenses. As a result, the company is currently operating at a loss. If the company can’t reach profitability prior to funds in its bank running dry, it may decide to look to public markets as a way to raise funds, resulting in dilution of existing shareholder value and declines. Speculation. Did I mention this is a speculative bet? At the end of the day, I believe that demand for COVID-19 testing will be high for years, giving the company plenty of time to push to profitability from its coronavirus testing. However, this may not be the case, and if it’s not, we could see declines.

Final Thoughts

The bottom line here is simple. An investment in T2 Biosystems at the moment is a relatively risky, speculative bet. However, things seem to be coming into place for the company.

With its test having the capability of catching all currently known variants of the COVID-19 infection, it could quickly rise as the cream of the crop in the testing space. All in all, the potential for growth here is hard to ignore, making TTOO stock one for the watchlist.