Verb Technology (VERB) Stock Continues Up On Partnership News

Verb Technology Company Inc (NASDAQ: VERB) is headed for the top for the second consecutive trading session. The move started when the company announced that it partnered up with Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM. Here’s what’s going on:

VERB Stock Climbs On Partnership

In the press release, Verb Technology Company said it has entered into a partnership with Market America Worldwide | SHOP.COM, a leader in interactive video-based sales applications. These applications include interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM, and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises.

The two companies plan to work together to launch SHOP LIVE. SHOP LIVE will be an interactive and live-streaming channel unique to each of Market America Worldwide’s global distributors, known as UnFranchise Owners, or UFOs.

Through the partnership VERB said that SHOP LIVE will allow each UFO to hold their own live broadcast where they can talk about, demonstrate, and sell products to their current and potential customers anytime, anyplace, 24/7.

The announcement comes after last month’s global launch of the company’s UnFranchise Marketing App, which is also powered by Verb.

In a statement, Marc Ashley, President & COO of Market America Worldwide, had the following to ofer:

Without a doubt, SHOP LIVE is the biggest and best tool we have ever released to the field. Think about it. As a UFO, I can invite a few of my friends to a fun and interactive virtual event. When they join the live event, I can talk about how I’m building my own business and show off some of my favorite products that we have just released. When one of my friends wants to buy one of the products I’ve shown, I don’t have to send them to my website. They can just click to purchase the products inside the SHOP LIVE event. They get an amazing product, and I, as a UFO, have just made another sale. With SHOP LIVE, selling gold-standard products and helping others do the same by building their own business has never been this easy, convenient and accessible.

The above statement was followed up by Rory J. Cutaia, CEO at VERB. Here’s what he had to offer:

We are truly excited to see Market America Worldwide embrace the power of global livestream direct selling using our technology. VERB has developed an easy-to-use app that creates a friction-free, fun, social, video-based sales experience that drives customer engagement. Our best of class application also provides all of Market America Worldwide’s UFOs real-time viewer engagement analytics for more effective follow-ups that drive sales conversion rates. The initial release has already been deployed to over 100,000 UFOs throughout Asia, Europe and all of North America. We are proud to be a strong technology partner for Market America Worldwide, empowering its UFOs with industry leading sales enablement tools.

Final Thoughts

Ultimately, there’s a good reason for the run for the top. This news is great! Ultimately, through the partnership, the two companies will be working together to expand the sales capabilities of companies and entrepreneurs in their downlines. Of course, this move is likely to drive more customers, generating revenue growth, and setting the stage for significant price appreciation ahead.