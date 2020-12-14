VERU Stock: Strong Data Leads to Dramatic Gains

Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) is screaming for the top in the market this morning, trading on gains of more than 60% in the premarket. The catalyst for the gains seems to be the company’s announcement of positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial.

At the same time, the stock is picking up steam among the YouTubers and in message boards, we’re seeing suggestions that VERU stock may be the next to see more than 900% gains, as was seen with Greenwich Lifesciences (NASDAQ: GLSI) last week. Here’s what’s going on:

Veru Announces Positive Clinical Data

As mentioned above, Veru is having a great start in the premarket hours this morning after announcing positive clinical data. The data come from a Phase 2 clinical trial of enobosarm, the company’s candidate for the treatment of endocrine and chemotherapy resistant ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer.

In the release, VERU said the data was selected as a Spotlight Presentation at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.

Importantly, enobosarm was designed as an oral drug that targets breast cancer without having the unwanted virilizing androgen adverse side effects. These include facial hair, acne, increase in hematocrit, or liver toxicity.

Moreover, the treatment improves muscle and physical function while addressing cancer treatment, induced bone loss, and fractures.

This particular Phase 2 clinical trial was the second VERU has taken part in surrounding enobosarm. The second Phase 2 trial data included 136 heavily pretreated women, 90% of whom have failed chemotherapy.

Ultimately, the data from the trial showed strong efficacy, safety, and tolerability, setting the stage for a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial.

Management Commentary

In a statement, Dr. Carlo Palmieri, BSc, MB BS, PhD, FRC, Professor of Translational Oncology and Consultant Medical Oncologist at the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre NHS Foundation Trust, University of Liverpool, UK, had the following to offer:

This Phase 2 study confirms that targeting the androgen receptor with enobosarm results in clinical efficacy. Furthermore, enobosarm was well tolerated as evidenced by improvement in quality of life. These results clearly support the further clinical development in a Phase 3 study of enobosarm for the treatment of metastatic endocrine resistant breast cancer. For breast cancer patients, enobosarm represents a novel class of targeted endocrine therapy that alternatively targets the androgen receptor when endocrine therapies targeting the estrogen receptor stop working.

The above statement was followed up by Mitchell Steiner, M.D., Chairman, President, and CEO at Veru. Here’s what he had to say:

We are extremely excited to have exclusively licensed worldwide rights to enobosarm to add to our oncology pipeline. Enobosarm is a large market opportunity as it represents the first new class of targeted endocrine therapy in ER+ advanced breast cancer in decades. Enobosarm targets AR in ER+ HER2- metastatic breast cancer as a potential second line and/or third line oral daily dosing endocrine therapy option in breast cancer patients that have exhausted endocrine therapies targeting ER, but prior to chemotherapy.

We expect enobosarm, as a second line drug for metastatic ER+HER2- breast cancer, will have a median radiographic progression-free survival of at least 7 months versus 3.5 months for further estrogen receptor targeted endocrine therapy. Furthermore, based on the scientific literature, when women receive chemotherapy, their radiographic progression-free survival was also about 3.5 months, but with all the chemotherapy side effects. If enobosarm demonstrates efficacy, a good safety profile, and has the potential additional benefits of improving quality of life, increasing bone strength, and increasing muscle and physical function, then it is clear to me that enobosarm as an AR targeted agent could be the next drug women would consider after failing ER targeted endocrine therapy and before having chemotherapy.

The Market Opportunity

Should all go well in Phase 3 clinical trials, Veru could be sitting on a massive market opportunity. Keep in mind, estrogen receptor (ER) is present in 85% of all breast cancers. Moreover, more than 90% of ER+ breast cancers contain AR, which has been demonstrated to be an important therapeutic target for these cancers, and is an important target of this drug.

With that said, should the company’s Phase 3 trial be successful, it could tap into this market in a very big way. Keep in mind, breast cancer is one of the largest indications, by market size, in the world.

By 2025, the breast cancer market is expected to grow to be worth more than $37 billion per year.

Now, I’m not saying that VERU will take 100% of the market, or even the lion’s share. However, even a small piece of this massive market would be meaningful for the company with a market cap of just $445 million.

Many Say This Could Be the Next GLSI-Like Run

Across message boards, and on some of the most popular trader-focused YouTube channels, we’re seeing a connection between VERU stock and GLSI stock.

Last week, GLSI presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, the same Symposium Veru presented its data at.

Following the presentation, excitement surrounding GLSI was on highs, leading to a tremendous, nearly 1,000% run in the value of the stock in a single day.

At the same time, VERU stock has a public float of around 50 million shares, which is awfully small for a company with a market cap of $445 million, suggesting the potential for tremendous gains.

Who knows, maybe the community on the message boards is onto something big here!

Analyst Opinions of VERU Stock

No matter what happens in the short term, if you follow analyst opinions, Veru stock may be one to jump on.

According to TipRanks, three analysts currently cover VERU, all of which have rated the stock a Buy. At the same time, the low price target on the stock is $8, with the high being $17, and the median being $11.33. Should the stock rise to $11.33 per share, VERU will have realized a more than 70% upside.

All in all, analysts seem to love VERU Stock.

Risks to Consider Before Investing in VERU Stock

If you’re investing, you’re accepting risk, no matter what you’re investing in. When it comes to VERU, some of the most significant risks that should be considered before risking your first dollar include:

Capital Risks . First and foremost, Veru only has one product on the market, a female condom. While the product has seen some success, it’s not going to be a major driver of revenue any time soon. Ultimately, it’s high value assets are all still under development. With the high cost of development in mind, the company may need to raise funds at some point, which would dilute value for existing shareholders.

. First and foremost, Veru only has one product on the market, a female condom. While the product has seen some success, it’s not going to be a major driver of revenue any time soon. Ultimately, it’s high value assets are all still under development. With the high cost of development in mind, the company may need to raise funds at some point, which would dilute value for existing shareholders. Clinical Risk . So far, clinical trials across all of the company’s assets have resulted in positive data. However, it’s common for clinical trials to fail, even after previous data had been positive. Should Veru experience a clinical failure, the company’s stock would likely see significant declines.

. So far, clinical trials across all of the company’s assets have resulted in positive data. However, it’s common for clinical trials to fail, even after previous data had been positive. Should Veru experience a clinical failure, the company’s stock would likely see significant declines. Regulatory Risk. Even if the data looks positive, no drug can be commercialized without regulatory approval. Should the FDA, or other regulatory agencies around the world, find holes in the data, they will not approve the drop, blocking it from commercialization. This is yet another event that could lead to significant declines.

Final Thoughts

As mentioned above, every investment made comes with risks, and while VERU stock comes with its fair share, I see it as a major opportunity.

Not only is the excitement surrounding the stock resulting in tremendous gains in its value today, the long-term opportunity is hard to ignore. Keep in mind, the company is moving into late-stage breast cancer trials. With the indication representing a massive market, enobosarm could become the goose that lays the golden eggs for the company and its investors.

All in all, VERU stock should not be ignored.