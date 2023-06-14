Viking Energy Group (VKIN) Stock News: This Technology Could Change the Game

We’ve talked about Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS: VKIN) in the past. In particular, we’ve talked about how the deal between the company and Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN: CEI) could change the game for CEI stockholders.

But why exactly is that?

The value of Viking goes far beyond its energy assets. The real value is in the technology the company has invested in, at least one of which could save utility companies billions of dollars while saving lives in the process. Let’s dive in:

What Is Viking Energy Group?

Viking Energy Group is a Texas-based diversified energy company. The company’s bread and butter comes from its provision of custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients across North America.

Sure, that’s interesting, but what I’m really interested in is the company’s tech.

In particular, the company owns an exclusive license to a patented carbon-capture system in Canada, a system in which it has a majority interest. Considering the global effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, this is a valuable tech.

Viking also owns the property rights to a patented, ready-for-market proprietary medical and bio-hazard waste treatment system that uses Ozone technology. Of course, that’s valuable tech as well.

However, in my view, the most valuable technology the company has is its patent-pending, ready-for-market Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. OK, that’s a mouthful. To break it down a bit, this technology disrupts power to downed lines, eliminating the chances of downed power lines causing a fire.

Diving Into Viking’s Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems

The simple fact is that the United States’ electronic infrastructure is aging. Unfortunately, that means that from time to time, lines are becoming disconnected. When live power lines fall to the ground, they’re notorious for starting wildfires.

That’s where Viking Energy’s Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems come into play. Power lines that have these systems installed are immediately killed when there is an issue with the line that could lead to wildfires. Importantly, Viking’s solution can be deployed within a utility’s existing protective relay infrastructure, giving utility companies more confidence in their ability to stop wildfires before they start.

So, where’s the value in that?

Beyond the fact that electricity-related wildfires are an extreme danger to consumers and the environment alike, they’re overwhelmingly costly for electricity companies. In fact, these fires often cost utility companies billions of dollars, in some cases, pushing them into bankruptcy.

For example, in 2019, PG&E filed bankruptcy after wildfires caused by its infrastructure failures led to the loss of more than 100 lives and billions of dollars in fines.

The Opportunity

Considering the capabilities of Viking Energy’s Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems, it’s hard to ignore the potential of an investment in the company. The way I see it, Viking Energy has two opportunities to produce returns for investors here:

Sell the Technology Directly: Viking can choose to sell the technology directly to utility companies across North America and around the world. In doing so, the company could generate a significant revenue stream while saving lives by preventing grid-related wildfires. Partnerships: In my view, the more likely outcome is a partnership. Viking could look to companies like GE, Siemens, and others that serve utility companies and already have a leg in the door. A partnership with one or more of these companies could result in the rapid deployment of this technology, producing a meaningful return of value for investors.

The Viking/Camber Merger

It’s also worth mentioning that Viking Energy and Camber Energy are expected to close their merger in the relatively near future. So, while Viking Energy’s standing as an OTC-listed company may hinder your ability to invest, it may be worthwhile to look into Camber Energy as a way to gain exposure to the technology.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line here is that wildfires are becoming a hot topic. Although these fires have long been a Western United States issue, Canadian fires are now turning the New York sky orange, pointing to the fact that these fires are becoming a global issue. Viking Energy has technology that could significantly reduce the risk of these fires, setting the stage for an investment opportunity that’s hard to ignore.

Disclaimer: CNA Finance is not an investment advisor or broker/dealer. This article expresses the author’s opinion and is not meant to be investment advice. It is strongly advised that you speak to your personal financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The author has no positions or intentions to open any positions in any stock mentioned within the next 72 hours.