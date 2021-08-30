Vinco Ventures (BBIG) Stock Squeezes The Shorts

Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ: BBIG) is flying in the premarket hours this morning, but if you’re looking for press releases or SEC filings, you’ll be hard pressed to find anything. There seems to be no news issued by the company.

However, there is a good reason for the gains.

BBIG Gains As Investors Push For A Short Squeeze

As mentioned above, Vinco Ventures is screaming for the top early this morning, but with no news, many are scratching their heads, wondering the reason for the gains. However, the move seems to be a concerted effort to squeeze the shorts out of their positions.

This is nothing new. In fact, 2021 has been the year of the short squeeze as retail investors band together to push short selling hedge funds out of stocks like GameStop, AMC, and Bed Bath & Beyond, and looking at BBIG, it seems to be a perfect target for this crowd.

With more than 50% of the float being held short and a public float of under 40 million shares, it only makes sense that the retail community is excited about the ticker.

After all, heavily shorted stocks have the potential to see dramatic climbs if a short squeeze is triggered and that movement is only exacerbated when the short squeeze target trades with a low float.

All in all, the strong gains seen Friday, and this morning, could be far from over. With so many shorts to squeeze out and few shares in the public float available for those looking to cover, the gains we’ve seen so far could be the tip of the iceberg.

Final Thoughts

All told, if you’re looking for a strong short squeeze opportunity, BBIG is it. The stock has heavy short interest, a very small float, and the retail community banding behind it. This thing could fly far further ahead.