VTVT Stock: vTv Therapeutics Gets Picked Up By MacAndrews & Forbes

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTVT) is making a dramatic run for the top in the market this morning. However, if you’re digging for a press release, you’re not going to find anything. The company hasn’t issued any news this morning.

Nonetheless, there’s good reason for the gains, big money players, MacAndrews & Forbes, have invested a significant chunk of money into VTVT stock, exciting investors. Here’s what’s going on:

MacAndrews & Forbes Invest in VTVT Stock

As mentioned above, vTv Therapeutics is flying in the premarket hours this morning, trading on gains well over 100%. The gains started yesterday after an SEC filing revealed that MacAndrews & Forbes have purchased shares of the stock.

According to the filing, MacAndrews & Forbes purchased an additional 625,000 shares of VTVT stock, paying $1.60 per share.

The transaction resulted in $1 million in proceeds being injected into the vTv Therapeutics balance sheet.

Why Investors Are Excited

Any time a big-money investor dives into a relatively small stock, as was the case with the purchase of VTV stock by MacAndrews & Forbes, it creates excitement among the investing community.

The reason is simple.

These relatively small companies have a lot to prove. Sure, their investors are behind them, but any validation that the company is on the right track is good news. So, when big money players make large investments, it serves as the validation that investors are looking for.

Think about it, big-money investors like MacAndrews & Forbes live, eat, and breathe the stock market. They’re not going to make a move, risking a million dollars in the process, if they’re not relatively confident that the move will be a successful one.

So, the fact that MacAndrews & Forbes invested $1 million into VTVT stock suggests that this big money player believes strong gains are ahead for this penny stock. That’s exciting news!

What Is vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s claim to fame is its work using orally administered small molecule drugs to address some of the world’s most debilitating and difficult to treat conditions.

In particular, the company has multiple clinical candidates under development with indication targets like Alzheimer’s disease, diabetes, and inflammatory disorders.

Currently, the company has seven clinical development programs and one preclinical development program in its pipeline. Of the seven clinical development programs, four are in the most advanced stage the company has seen, Phase 2 development.

Moreover, three of the clinical development programs at VTVT are partner programs, where the company is not footing the bill and responsibility of development alone.

What Analysts Say About VTVT Stock

According to TipRanks, two analysts cover VTVT stock. Both of the analysts that cover the stock have rated vTv Therapeutics a Buy, with price targets of $8 and $6.

No matter which price target you pay attention to, the news is good for those who own VTVT stock. In fact, the median price target, $7, represents a more than 200% potential upside.

Risks to Consider Before Buying VTVT Stock

If you’re thinking about jumping in on vTv Therapeutics and joining the likes of MacAndres & Forbes, you may be considering a very lucrative move. On the other hand, there’s no such thing as a stock that comes without risk. Before making an investment in VTVT stock, you may want to give the following some thought:

Clinical Trials Fail All the Time . vTv Therapeutics has several clinical development programs underway, and to date, everything has been promising. However, it’s important to remember that clinical trials fail all the time, and when they do, those involved in the trial tend to see significant declines in their stock prices.

. vTv Therapeutics has several clinical development programs underway, and to date, everything has been promising. However, it’s important to remember that clinical trials fail all the time, and when they do, those involved in the trial tend to see significant declines in their stock prices. The FDA May Not See the Data the Same Way VTVT Sees It . Another common occurrence among biotechnology companies is regulatory rejection. No matter how good the data looks, the FDA and other regulatory agencies may find holes in it. Should the company make it to regulatory submissions only to be rejected, serious declines could be the result.

. Another common occurrence among biotechnology companies is regulatory rejection. No matter how good the data looks, the FDA and other regulatory agencies may find holes in it. Should the company make it to regulatory submissions only to be rejected, serious declines could be the result. No Money Coming In. It’s important to keep in mind that vTv Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology stock. That means the company doesn’t have a single product on the market generating revenue and it must survive on the money it has on its balance sheet. With today’s news, a million dollars has been added to the balance sheet, but if the well runs dry, the company will likely sell more shares to raise funds, VTVT stock and costing existing shareholder value.

Final Thoughts

While there are risks to consider, there are good reasons MacAndrews & Forbes decided to buy more VTVT Stock. The fact of the matter is that the company’s science is compelling, and has been yielding incredibly positive results.

While the company has several clinical development programs underway, it really only has to bring one of these therapeutic options to market to be overwhelmingly successful. Keep in mind, we’re talking about a company with a market cap of under $200 million that’s working on tapping into multiple multi-billion dollar markets.

While you can expect VTVT stock to pull back once traders decide to take their profits, buying the dip for a discounted opportunity on long-run gains may be a very lucrative move.