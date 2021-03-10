XELA Stock: Exela Continues Skyward on $90 Million Win

Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) is continuing up in the premarket hours this morning, following up on the strong gains we saw out of the stock yesterday. The gains are ultimately the result of a 10-year agreement. Here’s what’s going on:

Exela Technologies Announces a 10-Year Agreement

In the press release, Exela Technologies announced a 10 year, $90 million agreement. The agreement surrounded automation technologies, SaaS, and services which will be provided through its PCH Global platform.

In the release, XELA said the effort will accelerate the digital transformation efforts of a major United States health insurance company and is part of a broader relationship that helped to generate over $28 million in revenue in the year 2020.

The company went on to explain that the venture is the first of its kind for XELA and the healthcare industry as a whole. It involves the large-scale deployment of the company’s digital platform, in the cloud and onsite to deliver healthcare solutions.

Moreover, the company said that the venture involves the end-to-end processing of complex health insurance claims and multi-channel correspondence between the insurance company and their provider and member networks. Finally, the solution will leverage an integrated data fabric used for discovering patterns, monitoring the health of platforms, collaboration and reporting analytics to help drive actionable intelligence.

XELA went on to explain that its strategy is to migrate existing and future healthcare relationships to PCH Global’s cloud network. This will allow it to offer greater scalability and business continuity protections. Moreover, doing so will improve data analytics built into the platform.

Management Commentary

In a statement, Suresh Yannamani, President at Exela, had the following to offer:

The combination of proprietary technology, global service delivery and industry expertise, positions Exela as a leader in enrollments, complex claims processing, appeals and grievance management and payment solutions. Our goal has been to set ourselves apart by developing PCH Global as a complete payment integrity solution for the insurance industry, handling everything from claims ingestion and validation, to correspondence, adjudication and payments.

Final Thoughts

All told, this is great news for Exela and its investors. First and foremost, partnering with a major health insurance provider in the United States is not easy work. The partnership shows that the company’s technologies are in demand and solve real problems in the industry, which could lead to increased uptake ahead.

Moreover, the agreement will generate $90 million in revenues over the next 10 years. That’s nearly half of the company’s market cap as it stands at the moment, making this one of the most significant agreements the company has ever been part of.

All in all, if you’re not paying attention to XELA stock yet, you’re missing out.