XpresSpa (XSPA) Stock Climbs on New XpressCheck COVID-19 Testing Facility

Joshua Rodriguez
XpresSpa XSPA Stock News

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) is running for the top in the market this morning, trading on gains of nearly 10% in the premarket hours. The gains come after the company announced that will soon open a new airport COVID-19 diagnostics facility. Here’s what’s going on:

XSPA Stock Rockets On Newark Airport XpresCheck Location

While there have been plenty of people that said no airport would ever allow a COVID-19 testing facility to be located within it, XpresSpa is proving that this is not the case. The fact of the matter is that airports want to keep their workers and passengers safe, leading to a pilot test at JFK and now, a new COVID-19 testing facility at Newark Liberty International Airport. 

