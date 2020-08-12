XpresSpa (XSPA) Stock Gains on Announcement of Lawsuit Dissmisal

XpresSpa XSPA Stock News

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) is having a relatively strong start to the trading session this morning, and for good reason. The company recently announced the dismissal of a lawsuit. However, there’s a lot more to be excited about here.

XSPA Stock Gains on Lawsuit Dismissal

In a press release issued late yesterday, XpresSpa said that a lawsuit has been dismissed by a Manhattan federal court. The suit was filed by Moreton and Marisol Binn against the company and some of its current and former directors.

