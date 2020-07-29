XpresSpa (XSPA) Stock Is Gearing Up For A Short Squeeze

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) has had it pretty tough this month, with the stock falling more than 20% so far. However, the declines seem to be setting the stage for a strong opportunity as the stock gears up for a short squeeze.

Stop wasting your time! Start finding winning trades in minutes with Trade Ideas!

XSPA Stock Is Getting Ready For A Short Squeeze

As mentioned above, XpresSpa hasn’t had the best of months. Over the past 30 days, the stock has given up nearly $1 per share as short sellers take control. As we speak, short volume is sitting at about 17%.

Read more at Alpha Stock News!