XpresSpa (XSPA) Stock Is Gearing Up For A Short Squeeze

By
Joshua Rodriguez
-
0

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) has had it pretty tough this month, with the stock falling more than 20% so far. However, the declines seem to be setting the stage for a strong opportunity as the stock gears up for a short squeeze.

Stop wasting your time! Start finding winning trades in minutes with Trade Ideas!

XSPA Stock Is Getting Ready For A Short Squeeze

As mentioned above, XpresSpa hasn’t had the best of months. Over the past 30 days, the stock has given up nearly $1 per share as short sellers take control. As we speak, short volume is sitting at about 17%.

Read more at Alpha Stock News!

Previous articleAhieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Stock Rockets: Here’s Why
Joshua Rodriguez
https://cnafinance.com
Hey, Im Joshua, the founder of CNA Finance. I enjoy following the trends in the market and finding the catalysts that are making the moves. If you want to get in contact with me, leave a comment below or email me at CNAFinanceHelp@gmail.com Please keep in mind that I am not an investment advisor and nor is CNA Finance. This is a news and information gathering outlet. We may work directly with some of the companies that we write about. If we have a business relationship with an issuer, we will mention that in the articles. We also have various affiliate relationships with advertisers and may be paid if you sign up for a service that you were referred to through our website.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here