ZCMD Stock: Zhongchao Rockets on Renewed Contract

Zhongchao Inc (NASDAQ: ZCMD) is flying in the premarket hours this morning, trading on gains of well over 50% after the company announced the renewal of a partnership. Here’s what’s happening:

Zhongchao Announces Contract Renewal

In the press release, Zhongchao announced that it has renewed its partnership with the China Association for Health Promotion and Education as well as GlaxoSmithKline (China) Investment Limited.

The renewal surrounds the continuation of a medical education program known as “Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Online Course – Connections with Famous Hospitals,” also known as the PAH Project.

ZCMD went on to explain that the PAH Project aims to promote the implementation of the multidisciplinary treatment model of pulmonary hypertension. It also intends on improving doctors’ ability to solve clinical problems.

ZCMD also said that in 2020, more than 200 experts in pulmonary hypertension participated in the PAH Project, training a total of 10,000 clinicians. In 2021, the company expects to increase clinicians to participate in the PAH Project to get training for knowledge updates, skill learning, and experience exchange in pulmonary hypertension.

Management Commentary

In a statement, Weiguang Yang, Chairman and CEO at Zhongchao, had the following to offer:

Compared to the population base and the number of potential pulmonary hypertension patients in China, the number of physicians specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of this field is very limited. Therefore, our PAH project in 2020 had received positive response and recognition from the majority of clinicians. The success of the PAH project brings valuable experiences for us in educating rare diseases. We believe we will attract more social and commercial cooperation in promoting rare diseases education to grow our business further.

Final Thoughts

All in all, the news released by ZCMD this morning proved to be overwhelmingly positive. The continuation of the agreement means that the company will continue to draw revenue through the PAH Project, which is expected to grow at a relatively alarming rate this year.

All in all, ZCMD is a stock worth being on your watchlist.