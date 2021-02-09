ZSAN Stock: Here’s Why Zosano Pharma Is Flying

Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) is screaming for the top in the market this morning, trading on gains of more than 50% in the premarket after gains of more than 75% in yesterday’s session. With no news from the company, many are wondering why the stock is making such a dramatic move for the top.

This move seems to be yet another massive short squeeze led by the Wall Street Bets Reddit army. Here’s what’s going on:

Redditors Send ZSAN Stock Through the Roof

As mentioned above, Zosano Pharma is flying in the market this morning, following up on the compelling gains the stock saw yesterday. While there has been no news, there has been plenty of chatter on social media surrounding the stock, including on the Wall Street Bets Reddit.

Keep in mind, Wall Street Bets Redditors are the group that has been forcing short squeezes in massive names like GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry, and many others.

So, why would they be pushing for a short squeeze in ZSAN stock? The answer is simple.

Last week, posts started to appear on Wall Street Bets surrounding the shorting of biotechnology stocks and pointing to this activity as a harmful one, not just for the investing community, but for the medical community. As a result, the Wall Street Bets group decided to wage war on hedge funds shorting biotechnology stocks.

We saw massive gains in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals to start the run, and that continued in other names as the days passed. Now, it seems like ZSAN is the next target.

Moreover, the goal of retail investors to push the institutions out of their short positions seems to be working. After all, institutional investors are the only investors that have access to the market before 7:00 am, and today, just after 6:00 am, the stock is flying on high volume as it seems institutional investors are purchasing shares to cover their short positions.

This short squeeze could go far higher too. Not only does ZSAN trade with extremely heavy short volume, it only has a public float of around 65 million shares, meaning that there’s a very small share supply out there.

When demand ticks up and supply gets outpaced, price heads on a dramatic run for the top. As such, the gains we’ve seen so far may just be the tip of the iceberg.

What Is Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that’s working to find solutions for migraines, cluster headaches, and undisclosed indications. The company’s therapeutics have proven effective in multiple clinical trials, and it may be breaking into commercial stages relatively soon considering a recent New Drug Application with the FDA.

The pipeline at ZSAN consists of Qtrypta, the treatment submitted to the FDA for approval as an option for patients with migraine headaches, and C213, a candidate being developed as a potential option for cluster headaches.

What Analysts Think About ZSAN Stock

While Zosano Pharma hasn’t grabbed the attention of the masses in the analyst community, it has grabbed the attention of two analysts, both of whom hold positive views. In fact, of the two analysts covering the stock, both rate ZSAN a Buy.

Price targets on the stock range from $1.50 to $2 per share, which both represented the potential for significant growth prior to the beginning of the short squeeze yesterday, when significant growth indeed took place. Nonetheless, there may be plenty more room for dramatic gains as the short squeeze continues to play out.

Risks to Consider Before Buying ZSAN Stock

If you’re thinking about buying ZSAN stock, or any other stock for that matter, it’s important to consider the risks. After all, no investment is without risk. Some of the most important risks to consider when it comes to Zosano stock include:

Regulatory Risks . Zosano is heavily dependent on the FDA’s decision surrounding Qtrypta. If the FDA finds holes in the data and sends the drug packing with a Complete Response Letter (CRL), rather than an approval, significant declines could follow.

. Zosano is heavily dependent on the FDA’s decision surrounding Qtrypta. If the FDA finds holes in the data and sends the drug packing with a Complete Response Letter (CRL), rather than an approval, significant declines could follow. Clinical Risk . The value of ZSAN includes both Qtrypta and C213. Should C213 fail in clinical trials, significant declines could be the result.

. The value of ZSAN includes both Qtrypta and C213. Should C213 fail in clinical trials, significant declines could be the result. Pennies. Finally, ZSAN is a penny stock. As a result, the stock is subject to high levels of volatility, which are great on the upswing, but can mean significant declines in a very short period of time on the downswing. This makes entrance and exit decisions difficult. Moreover, as a pre-revenue penny stock, the company must survive on the money it has in the bank. If it is unable to do so, it will likely look to public markets as a way to access funding, leading to dilution for existing shareholders and potentially significant declines.

Final Thoughts

Any investment you make will come with risk, and an investment in Zosano Pharma’s stock is no different. However, with a New Drug Application in with the FDA as we speak, the company may be pushing for commercialization relatively soon, making it a strong long-term bet.

In the short term, this short squeeze has the potential to lead to massive gains far and beyond what we’ve already seen.

Combine the two and ZSAN stock is one for the books.